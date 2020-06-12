Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (UINE LN) Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2020 / 15:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.7394 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 104500 CODE: UINE LN ISIN: LU1879532940 ISIN: LU1879532940 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UINE LN Sequence No.: 69602 EQS News ID: 1069281 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2020 09:37 ET (13:37 GMT)