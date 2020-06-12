Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2020 / 15:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 14.6344 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8831764 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207 ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN Sequence No.: 69605 EQS News ID: 1069287 End of Announcement EQS News Service

