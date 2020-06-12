Lyxor MSCI Europe Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLEU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2020 / 15:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.806 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 75000 CODE: CLEU LN ISIN: LU2056738490 ISIN: LU2056738490 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLEU LN Sequence No.: 69640 EQS News ID: 1069357 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2020 09:43 ET (13:43 GMT)