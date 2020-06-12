Intellifluence, an Innovative Influencer Platform, Launches its Newly Redesigned Website

The Recently Upgraded Site Now Features Enhanced Public Influencer Profile Information, Expanded Use Cases and More

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / Joe Sinkwitz, the CEO and Co-Founder of the influencer platform Intellifluence, is pleased to announce a recent redesign of Intellifluence's public website.

To check out the recently updated site and learn more about the services that Intellifluence offers, please visit https://intellifluence.com/blog/shiny-new-website.

"We redesigned the public Intellifluence website to enhance the content richness of its public offers, public influencer profile information, and to emphasize our expanded use cases," Sinkwitz noted, adding that his team spent most of the month of May working on giving the Intellifluence site a fresh new look.

While some of the changes were cosmetic in nature, the updated site also features new code changes that are meant to improve access to data for people who are not already signed in.

As Sinkwitz noted, the previous version of the public influencer profiles was fairly limited in terms of what it would show people outside of the app; the recently upgraded site features much more accessible information.

The influencers who use the Intellifluence platform will definitely be pleased with the more user-friendly format; the syndicated public offers section of the site also received a major makeover.

"Similar to public profiles, we are now providing more details and enriching the content to help influencers," Sinkwitz noted.

As it turns out, the launch of the revamped website is not the only exciting news to come out of Intellifluence in recent weeks. At the end of April, Sinkwitz and his team launched their V3 app; the app now features updated fonts, CSS and Javascript.

About Intellifluence:

Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that makes it easier for brands of various sizes and peer-level influencers to work together to achieve their goals. In over two years, over 81,000 influencers with an aggregate reach of over 3Billion have joined Intellifluence. Influencers can join the network for free with no obligation and brands can choose a plan that fits their needs. Brands are able to create campaigns with public offers for the influencer Marketplace or use the Discover tool to search for influencers in various countries and across all popular social media platforms and blog networks. For more information, visit https://intellifluence.com, follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/intellifluence or Twitter at twitter.com/intellifluence or Instagram at instagram.com/intellifluence.

