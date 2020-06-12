Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Lykill fjármögnun hf. 2 Org. no: 621101-2420 3 LEI 213800EH2GN487RCKC87 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) LYKILL 24 06 5 ISIN code IS0000031961 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R 7 FISN númer LYKILL FJARM/2.8 BD 20240616 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 10.000.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. 11 Amount issued at this time 1.570.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 10.000.000 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date June 15, 2020 19 First ordinary installment date September 15, 2020 20 Total number of installments 16 21 Installment frequency 4 22 Maturity date June 15, 2024 23 Interest rate 2,80% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date June 15, 2020 32 First ordinary coupon date September 15, 2020 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of coupon payments 16 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed No 39 Name of index 40 Daily index or monthly index 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 43 Index base date Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 48 Additional information Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading June 10, 2020 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to June 10, 2020 Trading 53 Date of admission to trading June 15, 2020 54 Order book ID LYKILL_24_06 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond