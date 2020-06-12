Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Announces Casinos to Reopen on June 19, 2020

Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / Gamehost Inc. ("Gamehost", the "Company") (TSX:GH)

The Government of Alberta announced, June 09, 2020, that their stage two re-opening of the Alberta economy will commence on June 12, 2020 and will include casinos.

Guidelines for the safe operation of casinos while Covid-19 remains a health concern were issued following the GOA's announcement. Management expects to be in full compliance with all guidelines for a reopening of Boomtown Casino, Great Northern Casino and Deerfoot Casino including Deerfoot hotel operations for 10:00AM on June 19, 2020. Initially casinos will operate with a small reduction in slot machines and no table games in compliance with the guidelines. A full resumption to food and beverage service and other amenities within the properties will commence with the casino openings.

We look forward to recalling staff and welcoming patrons to an enjoyable experience in a clean and safe operating environment.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Boomtown Casino in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie. The Company has a 91% controlling interest in Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc. which operates the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

