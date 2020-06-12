(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Ipsen S.A.:
Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
May 31, 2020
83,814,526
|
Total gross of voting rights: 131,957,679
|
Total net* of voting rights: 131,186,885
Total net total number of voting rights attached to shares shares without voting rights
Ipsen S.A.
