Technavio has been monitoring the rare earth metal market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.76 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rare Earth Metals Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alkane Resources Ltd., Arafura Resources Ltd., GREENLAND MINERALS Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd., Lynas Corp. Ltd., Neo Performance Materials Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, and SHOWA DENKO K.K. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising demand for electronic appliances has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Rare Earth Metal Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Rare Earth Metal Market is segmented as below:

Application Permanent Magnets Metal Alloys Catalysts Polishing Powder Glass Additives Ceramics Other Applications

Geography APAC Americas EMEA

Element Type Light Rare Earth Metals Heavy Earth Metals Other Element Types



Rare Earth Metal Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The rare earth metal market report covers the following areas:

Rare Earth Metal Market Size

Rare Earth Metal Market Trends

Rare Earth Metal Market Analysis

This study identifies the rise of new production capacities as one of the prime reasons driving the rare earth metal market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Rare Earth Metal Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist rare earth metal market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rare earth metal market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rare earth metal market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rare earth metal market, vendors

