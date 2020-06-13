Technavio has been monitoring the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.67 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
The market is fragmented, with 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., and Sioen Industries NV. as some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Stringent occupational safety regulations have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/personal-protective-equipment-market-industry-analysis
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Protective Clothing
- Hand And Arm Protection
- Protective Footwear
- Respiratory Protection
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our personal protective equipment (PPE) market report covers the following areas:
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Trends
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards as one of the prime reasons driving the personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth during the next few years.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal protective equipment (PPE) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Protective clothing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hand and arm protection Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Protective footwear Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Respiratory protection Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Oil and gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Delta Plus Group
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- MCR Safety
- MSA Safety Inc.
- Sioen Industries NV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
