Technavio has been monitoring the workspace delivery network market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.36 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workspace Delivery Network Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The global workspace delivery network market will not see any major impact due to the spread of COVID-19. Consumers are neither expected to increase nor decrease their demand. However, the market outlook might change if the containment efforts go beyond Q2 2020.

The market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Workspace Delivery Network Market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corp., JSP Corp., Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zotefoams Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing virtualization in enterprises has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness of eco-friendly products might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.

Workspace Delivery Network Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Workspace Delivery Network Market is segmented as below:

Type Polyurethane Flexible Foams Polyethylene Flexible Foams Polypropylene Flexible Foams Others

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



Workspace Delivery Network Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The workspace delivery network market report covers the following areas:

Workspace Delivery Network Market Size

Workspace Delivery Network Market Trends

Workspace Delivery Network Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the advantages of the workspace delivery network as one of the prime reasons driving the workspace delivery network market growth during the next few years.

Workspace Delivery Network Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist workspace delivery network market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the workspace delivery network market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the workspace delivery network market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of workspace delivery network market vendors

