

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are May figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, unemployment and house prices.



Industrial production is predicted to rise 5.0 percent on year after gaining 3.9 percent in April. Retail sales are tipped to fall an annual 2.0 percent after sinking 7.5 percent in the previous month. FAI is seen lower by 6.9 percent on year after dropping 10.3 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate in April was 6.0 percent and house prices rose 5.1 percent on year.



Singapore will release Q2 numbers for unemployment, with forecasts pinning the jobless rate at 2.4 percent - up from 2.3 percent in the three months prior.



The Philippines will provide April numbers for retail prices; in March, prices were up 1.1 percent on year.



New Zealand will see May results for the services PMI from BusinessNZ; in April, the index score was 25.9.



Indonesia will release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, as well as Q1 results for its business confidence index. The business confidence index had a score of 104.82 in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Imports are expected to plummeted 24.55 percent on year after sinking 18.58 percent in April. Exports are called lower by an annual 17.98 percent after falling 7.02 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of $0.42 billion following the $0.35 billion shortfall a month earlier.



Japan will see April results for its tertiary industry index; in March, the index dropped 4.2 percent on month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

