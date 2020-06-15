

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi and Sobi, together with the World Federation of Hemophilia or WFH and WFH USA, said that they have extended their support of the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program with an additional donation of up to 500 million IUs of factor therapy for humanitarian use. It will fulfill the 2014 pledge to donate up to an unprecedented 1 billion IUs over a ten-year period.



Sanofi noted that more than 450 million IUs have been provided and more than 17,200 people with hemophilia have been treated with factor donated by Sanofi and Sobi between 2015 and 2019.



In addition, the companies will continue to provide financial support for initiatives such as treatment, access and education programs for a period up to five years.



Sanofi stated that more than 75% of people with hemophilia have limited or no access to diagnosis and treatment, particularly in the developing world. People with severe hemophilia in these countries often do not survive to adulthood; those who do, often face a life of severe disability, isolation and chronic pain.



The underlying physical and psychological toll of hemophilia can be significant without reliable access to care.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SANOFI-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de