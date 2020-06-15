Anzeige
WKN: A2P5N7 ISIN: FI4000330972 Ticker-Symbol: 4YL 
Frankfurt
12.06.20
08:10 Uhr
4,170 Euro
-0,100
-2,34 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANOFORM FINLAND OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANOFORM FINLAND OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.06.2020 | 07:28
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nanoform Finland Plc Appoints Peter Hänninen as General Counsel

HELSINKI, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform") today announced the appointment of Peter Hänninen as General Counsel, effective as of September 1, 2020. In this role, he leads Nanoform's legal operations, including in-house and external legal affairs, intellectual property rights, corporate and commercial matters, compliance and governance. This is a new position within Nanoform and the General Counsel will report to the CEO.

Peter Hänninen joins Nanoform from Borenius Attorneys where his practice focused on a broad range of corporate and commercial matters for technology companies, particularly in the life sciences and healthtech sectors. He holds a Master of Law degree from the University of Helsinki.

"Peter has been a key asset for us in building Nanoform into the company it is today. We are thrilled to welcome Peter to Nanoform in this new role, and we look forward to continue working together to further our vision of doubling the number of drugs that reach the market each year," stated Edward Haeggström, Nanoform CEO and founder.

Further enquiries:

Edward Hæggström, CEO
edward.haeggstrom@nanoform.com

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations
hvh@nanoform.com
+46-7686-650-11

Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806

Nanoform in brief

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to reduce attrition in clinical trials and enhance their molecules' formulation performance through its nanoforming services. The Company's patented and scalable Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions (CESS) technology produces nanoformed API particles as small as 10nm. This enables poorly soluble molecules in the pharmaceutical pipeline to progress into clinical development by increasing their rate of dissolution and by improving their bioavailability. Nanoform's unique technology provides novel opportunities in many value-enhancing drug delivery applications. www.nanoform.com

The following files are available for download:

