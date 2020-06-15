Architect Blueprint: Kluger Architects Heavenly Design: Church of the Resurrection in Escondido, California (San Diego County)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Kluger Architects, Inc. have over 75 cumulative years of literally building clients' dreams from the ground up. The key to taking on any challenging type of architectural project is a pure love of the art. Over the last few decades, diligent Kluger Architects professionals have been collaborating with committed clients creating spectacular results.



Heavenly Churches: Church of the Resurrection Rises with Stunning Design by Kluger Architects





Kluger Architects was recently featured on the cover of Architect Blueprint™ Magazine. Image Credit: ArchitectBlueprint.com / Brady Architectural Photography



Ideas. Goals. Realization.

Architect Charles (Chuck) Kluger is Principal of Kluger Architects, Inc. and Member of The American Institute of Architects (AIA). Realization of a dream starts with an idea, surrounded by ambitious goals that culminate in architectural dreams coming true. Kluger delivers to its clients a unique blueprint that facilitates their one-of-a-kind goals.

In the process of architecturally transforming a client's space, you will not find any transactional encounters at Kluger. Their reputation speaks for itself given a plethora of lifelong client relationships built upon solid foundations.



Do You See the Light?

Church of the Resurrection (COTR), one of Kluger's most recent clients, relied on their expertise in guiding them to the culmination of a stunningly beautiful Renaissance Mission style project, a $7 million investment.

Floating above the 16,000 sq.ft. church floor is an impressive 17-foot tall Risen Christ. This lovingly created Peruvian wooden sculpture is attached to a large cross which is part of the very structure of the church. By design, only the natural light that beams in from behind the sculpture warmly illuminates the infused glass wall that was hand poured in Peru by the Artesanos Don Bosco.

LEED certification is a hallmark of all Kluger's varied project types. In the case of COTR, natural light was a necessary element and became part of the project celebration.

Even without the luxury of lead time, every project Kluger takes on deserves attention to detail. COTR's foundational footprint was strategically positioned to take full advantage of all-natural light. Interior illumination not only had to be independent, but also plays a complimentary role to the natural light.



Meticulous Sourcing in Far Off Lands

The five-phase master plan of COTR in Escondido, California (San Diego County) demanded attention every step of the way as one would expect for a 1,500-occupancy church with multi-purpose facilities.

Kluger accompanied Father Kenneth Del Priore, COTR's parish pastor, to Rome where the Vatican has their own special area in the majestic Carrara Marble Quarries in Northern Italy, that is specifically reserved for the Vatican and all their Catholic churches to source their own marble.

Second to none, mosaics now found throughout COTR were brought back from Armenia. Artisans from around the world also provided the sculpture of Christ (Peru) with additional artistry and furnishings acquired from Italy. In fact, several paintings came from renowned artist Maurizio Rinaudo.

Once safely on-site, the up to 60lb. sections of infused glass as wells as specially selected tile were double checked for client approved color, then expertly laid in place.

Of course, this entire process involves a high degree of trust and faith in an architect professional. Nothing less than shining glory is acceptable. For a boost of confidence, it helped that Kluger is a member of The Conference for Catholic Facility Management (CCFM). Also, the firm's portfolio includes a proud history of close to two dozen religious institutions and educational building projects.

Like those within a church's congregation who possess gifted talents, Kluger selects from its own staff those that are a best fit depending on the project. Kluger professionals remain humble and are grateful they are entrusted by organizations to attend to the smallest detail in the same way church leaders prepare for their services. Helping clients build the best holy space for their needs is a worthy aspiration indeed.



A Passion Worth Pursuing

A client's desire to take on a project might be aesthetical, functional, or both.

In the case of COTR, it was to finally follow through with a holy home of worship after the humble beginnings of holding mass in the founding pastor's garage. Kluger's past renovation of another client's high school involved listening intently to students and staff for recommendations to ensure updated facility functionality. For yet another client, they assisted in developing a lift system for cars that ultimately alleviated traffic issues, solved local parking congestion, and eliminated tons of pollution making the environment better for all of us.



Architecture is Kluger's Passion

Naturally, such devotion is Kluger's guiding hand with the goal of collaboratively making their clients dreams a reality. In many cases, clients have been dreaming for years until Kluger steps in, while other situations allow them to "awaken" prospective clients so they can realize their "space" solution can become a reality in short order - and in a budget friendly manner.

Over time, a few clients were surprised to discover that Kluger offers certified "green building", fly-through animation, furniture procurement, and as built services. Better yet, Kluger is a member of the 2030 Challenge for sustainability effort which is aimed at reduction of energy consumption.

Kluger also appreciates their veterinary, tenant improvement / upgrade, and mixed-use clients who benefited from Kluger's expert liaison, guide, designer, and coordinator services, from idea inception through project completion.



Proven History, Bright Future

Quite simply, Kluger Architects has a committed history of the realization of their client's ideas and goals.

Whether it is an award-winning medical facility (helipad included), a school gymnasium, a religious institution / space, or a retail / office project, Kluger treats staff members of their clients as bona fide facility managers, not just occupiers of space.

A labor of love requires all parties to be "all in" at all times. Kluger's professional services are an invaluable tool specially designed for clients to pioneer space concepts that fit the reality of modern life. As a full-service architectural firm Kluger has a deep "tool belt" of solutions.

Nothing is more satisfying than not only listening to client needs, but planning, guiding, and overseeing the building of a unique space in which a client worships, learns, works, or simply enjoys oneself.

It is a continuous growth cycle. When Kluger succeeds together in creating physical environments that lift client's spirits, relationships develop which in turn support stellar reputations that sustain long term project reliability.

What's Your Architectural Dream? Take that first small step on converting your ideas into something fabulous. Visit http://www.KlugerArchitects.com for more information about Kluger Architects, Inc.



