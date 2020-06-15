Our active engagement in clinical research regarding COVID-19 related projects ensures that you gain trusted expertise, commitment and support. Partner with us to minimize challenges and achieve the best results.

SGS Expertise for COVID-19 Clinical Trials

We offer a wide range of services for COVID-19 clinical trials, including regulatory support, CPU Phase I unit, patient recruitment, end-to-end trial management, biometrics and infectious disease expertise.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.