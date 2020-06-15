EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2020

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2020

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Samsung SDI Information Technology South Korea 3.9 2 Sanofi Health Care France 3.5 3 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.4 4 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 3.3 5 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.2 6 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 3.2 7 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 3.2 8 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.0 9 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.9 10 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.9 11 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.7 12 ING Financials Netherlands 2.5 13 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.4 14 Orange Communication Services France 2.4 15 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.4 16 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.3 17 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund Financials Other 2.3 18 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.3 19 Comsys Industrials Japan 2.3 20 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.3 21 China Mobile Communication Services China 2.2 22 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 2.2 23 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.2 24 East Japan Railway Industrials Japan 2.1 25 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.0 26 Total Energy France 2.0 27 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.0 28 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 1.9 29 Telefonica Communication Services Spain 1.7 30 BP Energy United Kingdom 1.6 31 ENI Energy Italy 1.6 32 Commerzbank Financials Germany 1.6 33 BBVA Financials Spain 1.3 34 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.2 35 Tokyo Broadcasting System Communication Services Japan 0.4 Total equity investments 82.4 Cash and other net assets 17.6 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2020 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 29.6 Japan 19.8 Asia Pacific ex Japan 14.0 United Kingdom 13.3 Americas 3.3 Other 2.3 Cash and other net assets 17.6 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2020 % of Net Assets Health Care 22.6 Communication Services 15.6 Financials 10.0 Information Technology 8.3 Consumer Discretionary 5.6 Consumer Staples 5.6 Industrials 5.6 Energy 5.2 Real Estate 2.0 Materials 1.9 Cash and other net assets 17.6 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 May 2020, the net assets of the Company were £117,108,000.

15 June 2020

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF