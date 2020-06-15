Anzeige
Montag, 15.06.2020
PR Newswire
15.06.2020 | 08:04
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2020

PR Newswire

London, June 12

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2020

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Samsung SDIInformation TechnologySouth Korea 3.9
2SanofiHealth CareFrance 3.5
3TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.4
4Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 3.3
5AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.2
6VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.2
7SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 3.2
8Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.0
9Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.9
10Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.9
11NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.7
12INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.5
13PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.4
14OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.4
15NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.4
16Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.3
17Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities FundFinancialsOther 2.3
18Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.3
19ComsysIndustrialsJapan 2.3
20Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.3
21China MobileCommunication ServicesChina 2.2
22Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 2.2
23BayerHealth CareGermany 2.2
24East Japan RailwayIndustrialsJapan 2.1
25Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.0
26TotalEnergyFrance 2.0
27Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.0
28AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom 1.9
29TelefonicaCommunication ServicesSpain 1.7
30BPEnergyUnited Kingdom 1.6
31ENIEnergyItaly 1.6
32CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 1.6
33BBVAFinancialsSpain 1.3
34CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.2
35Tokyo Broadcasting SystemCommunication ServicesJapan 0.4
Total equity investments82.4
Cash and other net assets17.6
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2020% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK29.6
Japan19.8
Asia Pacific ex Japan14.0
United Kingdom13.3
Americas3.3
Other2.3
Cash and other net assets17.6
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2020 % of Net Assets
Health Care22.6
Communication Services15.6
Financials10.0
Information Technology8.3
Consumer Discretionary5.6
Consumer Staples5.6
Industrials5.6
Energy5.2
Real Estate2.0
Materials1.9
Cash and other net assets17.6
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 May 2020, the net assets of the Company were £117,108,000.

15 June 2020

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

