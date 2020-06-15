EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2020
PR Newswire
London, June 12
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2020
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Samsung SDI
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|3.9
|2
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.5
|3
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.4
|4
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|3.3
|5
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.2
|6
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|3.2
|7
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|3.2
|8
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.0
|9
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|2.9
|10
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.9
|11
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.7
|12
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.5
|13
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.4
|14
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.4
|15
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|2.4
|16
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.3
|17
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
|Financials
|Other
|2.3
|18
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.3
|19
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.3
|20
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|2.3
|21
|China Mobile
|Communication Services
|China
|2.2
|22
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Staples
|Japan
|2.2
|23
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.2
|24
|East Japan Railway
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.1
|25
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.0
|26
|Total
|Energy
|France
|2.0
|27
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|2.0
|28
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|1.9
|29
|Telefonica
|Communication Services
|Spain
|1.7
|30
|BP
|Energy
|United Kingdom
|1.6
|31
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|1.6
|32
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|1.6
|33
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|1.3
|34
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.2
|35
|Tokyo Broadcasting System
|Communication Services
|Japan
|0.4
|Total equity investments
|82.4
|Cash and other net assets
|17.6
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 May 2020
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|29.6
|Japan
|19.8
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|14.0
|United Kingdom
|13.3
|Americas
|3.3
|Other
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|17.6
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 May 2020
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|22.6
|Communication Services
|15.6
|Financials
|10.0
|Information Technology
|8.3
|Consumer Discretionary
|5.6
|Consumer Staples
|5.6
|Industrials
|5.6
|Energy
|5.2
|Real Estate
|2.0
|Materials
|1.9
|Cash and other net assets
|17.6
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 31 May 2020, the net assets of the Company were £117,108,000.
15 June 2020
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
