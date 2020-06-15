The tariff ceiling has been fixed at INR3.20 ($0.04)/kWh and the ground-mounted PV projects will be set up on a build-own-operate basis. The last day to submit bids is July 24.From pv magazine India Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has opened bids to develop 10 MW of grid-connected, ground-mounted solar capacity in the state of Rajasthan. The plants - to be set up on a build-own-operate basis - will be built in the town of Bagru Kala, Jaipur district. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) will sign a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidder for a period of 25 years. The maximum ...

