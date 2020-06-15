Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-06-15 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY EVENT MARKET TICKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN 30.06.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 30.06.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 ESO1LTO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2020 - Storent Investments STOR080020A Buyback RIG 26.06.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB02029A LTGNB02029A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2020 - New Hanza Capital NHCA Audited annual RIG 19.06.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.06.2020 InMedica INMB055021FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.06.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000025A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.06.2020 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.06.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2020 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2020 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2020 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2020 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2020 VEF Radiotehnika RRR RRR1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2020 Magnetic MRO MMRO080021FA Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de