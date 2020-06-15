HOTBIT Exchange Launches South Korean Subsidiary for Further Global Expansion

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / On June 10th, HOTBIT Global launched its South Korean subsidiary "HOTBIT Korea", marking a new milestone for the exchange's global business operations.

Founded in early January of 2018 in Estonia, HOTBIT Global is one of the world's leading crypto exchanges. So far, it has been licensed from regulators in countries including Estonia, the United States, Australia and Canada, and it has been focusing on ensuring more transparent and secure services to its clients.

Currently, HOTBIT Korea (https://www.hotbit.co.kr/) has started its operations in the country, where government puts great emphasis on the development and research on both blockchain and cryptocurrency. Over the past few years, South Korea has been on the forefront of the cryptocurrency boom, and it's one of the few countries with wide-scale adoption of the blockchain technology as well.

Since its establishment more than 2 years ago, HOTBIT Global has been applauded for the stability and high efficiency of its services. According to the official information, HOTBIT Korea will share the trading depth of HOTBIT Global, and will provide regulated KRW trading services to the Korean clients soon.

"As we know, South Korea is a key market for cryptocurrency. For example, statistics on SimilarWeb shows that the majority of crypto investors are from the United States, Russia, South Korea and China. So it's a natural decision for HOTBIT Global to start operations in the country. Meanwhile, HOTBIT Global already has quite large user base in South Korea, so we hope to provide more convenient services to them," explained Alex Zhou, HOTBIT Global's Chief Strategy Officer.

According to Alex Zhou, after the first step to launch HOTBIT Korea, the next step will be crucial for HOTBIT Global as well. "The South Korean branch marks the initiation of HOTBIT Global Strategy 2.0. We are currently working around the clock to launch more local offices around the globe to bring our secure premium services to more clients. HOTBIT US, HOTBIT RU are also under preparation and we hope we will meet our local clients soon."

Currently, HOTBIT Global provides services to clients from over 210 countries and regions, with strong presence already in markets like China, Southeast Asia and Turkey. It ranked among the Top 20 exchanges on the world's leading cryptoasset data aggregator CoinGecko's "Trust Score", which is a rating algorithm introduced to combat fake exchange volume data out in the crypto market.

