

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported Monday that its net sales for the second quarter ended May 31 fell 50 percent to 28.66 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 57.47 billion kronor. In local currencies, net sales decreased 50 percent.



The sales development was severely affected by the Covid-19 situation. In most markets, stores had to be temporarily closed, and in the middle of April around 80 percent of its stores were temporarily closed.



Online sales, however, increased 36 percent in kronor terms and 32 percent in local currencies during the same period.



The company started gradually reopening stores in a number of markets from the end of April onwards.



At present, around 900 stores, representing around 18 percent of its 5,058 stores, are still temporarily closed. Online sales are open in 48 of the company's 51 online markets.



During the period from June 1 to 13, total sales decreased 30 percent in local currencies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

H&M-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de