Copenhagen June 15, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the LED iBond International A/S share (short name: LEDIBOND) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. LED iBond International belongs to the Industrial sector and is the fourth company, which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2020 and is no. 23 on the Nasdaq Nordic market*. LED iBond International A/S is a Danish technology company which with its patented technology platform, provides innovative solutions for integrating light and data, and brings the full potential of smart lighting within commercial reach. The company operates within 3 growth markets; green buildings, UV disinfection lights and vertical farming. The technology is based on a thin aluminium composite panel (ACP), that hosts LEDs and digital components, providing a range of unique design and performance features, including unprecedented cooling of high-powered LEDs. The technology platform presents a unique value proposition combining complete design flexibility, full Internet of Things (IoT) integration and low total costs of ownership. "With our listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, we have the opportunity to grow our business and intensify our international journey for the company," says Rolf H. Sprunk-Jansen, CEO of iBond International A/S. "Now the work starts for realizing our development plans and developing our sales and partner organization even further". "We are proud to welcome LED iBond to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Nasdaq Copenhagen Head of Listings Carsten Borring. "LED iBond's listing shows the way for other tech companies who, in addition to raising capital, also want to take advantage of the visibility that a listing on Nasdaq's markets provides to new companies. With the fourth listing in two months, the Nasdaq First North Growth Market today stands as an attractive platform for growth companies". LED iBond International A/S has appointed Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB as Certified Adviser. * Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.