NOTICE, JUNE 15, 2020 SHARES AVIDLY OYJ: RIGHTS ISSUE A total of 2,487,502 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 16, 2020 on First North Growth Market Finland. Last day of trading with the New Shares (AVIDLYN0120) is June 15, 2020. Identifiers of Avidly Oyj's share: Trading code: AVIDLY ISIN code: FI0009015580 Orderbook id: 50486 Number of shares: 4,975,004 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260