

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) expects that revenue for the six months ending 30 June 2020 will increase by about 6% at both actual and constant exchange rates.



The company said it remains cautious on its second half outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on trading conditions.



After adjusting for the impact of the number of trading days in the period relative to the prior year, the company projects revenue for the for the six months ending 30 June 2020 to rise by about 5% at constant exchange rates as a result of an increase in underlying revenue of about 2% and an increase of about 3% as a result of recent acquisitions.



The Group's resilient business model is expected to deliver a strong performance in the half year against the background of challenging trading conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The trading performance is expected to benefit significantly from the breadth of the customer sectors and geographies the Group operates in and the wide range of products supplied.



The recent substantial declines in profitability in the lower margin foodservice and retail sectors are expected to be more than offset by strong performances in the grocery and generally higher margin safety, cleaning & hygiene and healthcare sectors, primarily driven by significant sales volumes of COVID-19 related products.



At constant exchange rates revenue growth is expected to be particularly strong in both Continental Europe and Rest of the World driven by demand for COVID-19 related products while North America and UK & Ireland are expected to see slight increases in revenue.



The company plans to repay employee-related government support packages and bring forward the settlement of tax deferrals.



