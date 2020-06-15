Westinghouse, TVO And OKG Sign Key Competencies Cooperation Agreement

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a unique cooperation agreement with the Finnish nuclear power company Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) and the Swedish nuclear power company OKG to jointly reinforce key competencies on Boiling Water Reactors (BWR).

"Westinghouse is excited to expand our collaboration into this competency centered partnership with two of our key customers in the Nordic region," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President EMEA Operating Plant Services. "We appreciate the continued trust shown by TVO and OKG in our ability to support the operation of their BWR units for safe and cost-effective long-term operation."

This agreement creates a privileged partnership for securing the critical competencies needed for the safe and efficient long-term operation of Olkiluoto units 1 and 2 and Oskarshamn unit 3. The partnership provides the means to share, develop and maintain engineering and automation resources and to allow for optimization of critical personnel resources.

"We rely on Westinghouse's technological leadership to develop advanced solutions to meet our toughest operational challenges," said Sami Jakonen, TVO's senior vice president of Engineering.

"OKG is pleased to enter into this cooperation agreement to preserve and further develop the competencies within the Nordic nuclear business and promote the safe and long-term operations of our BWRs. It will allow us to develop and maintain our reactors in order to meet future challenges," said Jan Karjalainen, acting CEO at OKG.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

Contact: Sarah Cassella

Director, External Communications

Email: cassels@westinghouse.com

Phone: +1 (412) 374-4744