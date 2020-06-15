The government said developers have one more month to apply for the subsidy. It also delayed the project-completion deadline from Dec. 31, 2020, to June 30, 2021. From next year, rooftop PV will likely be supported by unspecified tax breaks.The Swedish government has revealed that the deadline to submit applications for its rebate scheme for rooftop PV projects will close on July 7. This means that interested homeowners now have less than 30 days to submit their subsidy applications. Svensk Solenergi, the Swedish solar industry body, said that the closure of the scheme could bring the domestic ...

