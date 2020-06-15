

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree Plc (STHR.L) reported that its first half Group net fees were down 7% to 151.2 million pounds, with second quarter down 12%, impacted by Covid-19 Contract showing resilience with net fees down 5%. The Group said the robust performance in its first quarter was outweighed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in its second quarter across all of its territories and sectors.



SThree said it remains in a strong financial position, with net cash at 31 May 2020 of 31 million pounds. The Group has a 50 million pounds revolving credit facility with HSBC and Citibank, which is committed to 2023.



