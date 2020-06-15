Anzeige
Montag, 15.06.2020
Steroide fürs Depot mit dieser PILZ-AKTIE!
WKN: A1C609 ISIN: BMG850801025 Ticker-Symbol: SN6 
Frankfurt
15.06.20
08:15 Uhr
6,870 Euro
-0,220
-3,10 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2020 | 09:17
96 Leser
Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Fixed Income Investor Calls

LONDON, June 15, 2020 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and Swedbank to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing today, Monday, June 15, 2020. Following the investor calls a NOK denominated three-year senior unsecured bond issue may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

In conjunction with the potential bond issue, the Company may consider a conditional buyback of SNI05 (ISIN: NO0010705551) maturing March 18, 2021. The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Julian Villar
Head of Corporate Finance
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8962
j.villar@stolt.com (mailto:j.villar@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
