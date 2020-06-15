GF Piping Systems Receives International Design Awards

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new Ball Valve 546 Pro, piping systems specialist GF Piping Systems has successfully relaunched a proven classic. The many months of development efforts have paid off - gaining the prestigious iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award underlines the successful implementation of the highest design standards. The international jurors were particularly impressed by the ergonomically shaped lever.

The iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award are among the oldest independent seals of quality for design. Established in 1953 (iF Design Award) and 1955 (Red Dot Design Award), the internationally renowned awards recognize outstanding product designs in various categories.

This year was no exception - at the iF Design Award Days in Hamburg, Germany, 78 independent international design experts selected the best designs among the 7,300 submitted applications. Similarly, this year once again, 40 international experts gathered to grant the Red Dot Design Award to distinguished designs. The winners of the award may, from now on, feature the prestigious Red Dot winner label on their products.

"We're especially pleased to receive awards for four of our product designs at this year's prestigious iF Design and Red Dot awards," said Thomas Kuessner, Head of Product Management - Valves. "Throughout the design thinking process, our customers have been central to the development of the new Ball Valve 546 Pro, and these awards reaffirm GF Piping Systems customer-centric approach to product and system design."

Ready for the digital future

Developed to make the replacement and retrofitting of valves in piping systems even more cost-effective and efficient, the new platform of the Ball Valve 546 Pro enables retrofitting during ongoing operations without costly production interruptions.

The modular platform design allows operators of piping systems to simply and cost-effectively match the ball valve to their current needs. Accessory parts and actuators can be retrofitted during ongoing operations without having to adjust the lengths of the piping system or commission time-consuming and expensive installation services. Also, the retrofit electrical position feedback allows piping system operators to seamlessly integrate the component in the upstream process control system. Given the increasing digitization of processes, this opens up many opportunities for efficiency increase and life cycle optimization.

The resistance capacity of the 546 Pro equals that of its predecessor - the component withstands extreme conditions including high resistance to aggressive chemicals. Therefore, the Ball Valve 546 Pro can be used in a wide range of industries with the highest demands on quality and reliability, ranging from chemical processing via industrial production, surface treatment, and the semiconductor industry, to municipal water treatment, drinking water treatment, and energy technology.

Ergonomic and safe lever

The international jury members considered the ergonomic lever of the ball valve to be the standout feature for granting the award. The lever is very user-friendly, ensuring effortless and precise handling, while also meeting the highest safety standards. Küssner explains the two-stage safety precautions: "With the lever of the Ball Valve 546 Pro we have doubled the safety features compared to its predecessor. By pressing down the locking ring, the valve is protected against unintentional actuation. Additionally, a padlock can easily be fitted as standard."

Four awards in the product design category

Alongside the Ball Valve 546 Pro with its ergonomic position lever, three additional product designs from GF Piping Systems were honored with the design awards. The international jury members also recognized the designs of the manual lever Ball Valve 542 series as well as the PPA FC/FO and PPA DA pneumatic actuators.

About GF Piping Systems

GF Piping Systems is the global expert for the safe and reliable transportation of water, chemicals and gases. The company specializes in plastic piping systems and system solutions plus services in all project phases. GF Piping Systems is active with its own sales companies in 34 countries and more than 30 production locations around the world. In 2019, GF Piping Systems generated sales of CHF 1.802 billion and employed 6,892 people. GF Piping Systems is a division of Georg Fischer AG, which was founded in 1802, and is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.



