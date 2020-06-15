The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 16 June 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 37.008.195 shares (DKK 37.008.195) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 41,495 shares (DKK 41,495) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 37,049,690 shares (DKK 37,049,690) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 135.30 - 14,495 shares DKK 142.45 - 27,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=780564