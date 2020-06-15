The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on June 15, 2020: ISIN code LT0000610081 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB02029A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB02029A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-06-17 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2029-08-28 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,2 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,220 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,296 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,330 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 72 200 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 500 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 20 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 19 858 741,93 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com