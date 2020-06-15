Global Medication Dispensing and Packaging Systems Market to Grow Alongside Advancements in Medical Delivery Practices - Transparency Market Research

- Growing sophistication across the pharmaceutical industry is reflecting in the practices and standards followed by regional pharmacies. Development of software and hardware capabilities to facilitate medical dispensing shall aid market expansion

- Collaboration between the healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical industries has also aided market expansion. The pharmaceutical industry has been quick to adopt to new standards

ALBANY, New York, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global medication dispensing and packaging systems market is set to increase at a formidable pace in the times to follow. The pharmaceutical industry covers a large host of entities involved in key processes such as manufacturing, quality testing, supplies, and packaging. Packaging within the pharmaceutical can in turn be classified into several categories, each of them belonging to a distinct operational line. To exemplify, packaging of medications at the manufacturing units is different from the packaging done by pharmacies to stack medications for the customers. The latter has become an important process for consumers who prefer to get added benefits of buying from renowned pharmacies. Pharmacies are required to maintain proper dispensing and packaging standards while selling medications to consumers.

It is expected that the global medication dispensing and packaging systems market would be worth US$ 380 Mn by the end of 2027. Besides, the medication dispensing and packaging systems market is set to expand at a formidable CAGR of 7% over the period ranging from 2019 and 2027. Several pharmacies have joined hands in sharing and learning new practices and techniques for improving medication dispending. Several pharmacies have subscribed to software services that can expedite the process of medication dispensing.

Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic: A Review

The outbreak of the coronavirus has caused havoc across the medical, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries. However, the ceaseless efforts of several medical experts and healthcare departments have reaped results to cheer for. Pharmacies have remained active in safely delivering and selling medications to patients. The need to modify functional procedures across pharmacies shall bring medication dispending systems under the radar of focus. The need for increased safety and improved hygiene in packaging shall create ripples across the global market. Several pharmacies have already instituted major changes to their functional dynamics.

The worth of the global medication dispensing and packaging systems market is expected to escalate in the years to follow. Several key factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases, customer awareness, and stipulation of medical standards have played integral roles in the growth of the global market. Pharmacies have set on a quest to improve their functional and operational dynamics. Apart from better management of in-house activities, pharmacies are also focusing on managing over-the-counter (OTC) sales with renewed plans. This factor shall create room for expansion within the global medication dispensing and packaging systems market. Presence of a supportive medical industry has also generated sales across the market in question.

Global Medication Dispensing and Packaging Systems Market: Growth Drivers

The quest of the pharmaceutical industry to offer increased utility to consumers and distributors.

Increase in the number of patients belonging to the 60+ age group, driving pharmacies to adopt dispensing systems that can ease the role of manual workers.

Hospital pharmacies coordinate and collaborate with healthcare facilities, and the former are steadfast in inducting safer dispensing systems.

Customers demand products that are packaged safely, helping patients in easily popping out tablets or medications.

Global Medication Dispensing and Packaging Systems Market: Key Players

JVM Co., Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG

Omnicell, Inc.

ARxIUM Inc.

YUYAMA Co., Ltd.

Global Medication Dispensing & Packaging Systems Market: Segmentation

Medication Dispensing & Packaging Systems Market by Canister Capacity

Up to 100 Canisters

101 - 300 Canisters

Above 300 Canisters

Medication Dispensing & Packaging Systems Market by Packaging Speed

Up to 20 ppm

20 - 40 ppm

Above 40 ppm

Medication Dispensing & Packaging Systems Market by End User

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Long-term Care Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Medication Dispensing & Packaging Systems Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Benelux



Nordics



Spain



Russia



Poland



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



ASEAN Countries



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Turkey



Rest of MEA

