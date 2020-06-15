Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Steroide fürs Depot mit dieser PILZ-AKTIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN1Z ISIN: SE0000767188 Ticker-Symbol: 7AL 
Frankfurt
15.06.20
09:11 Uhr
0,892 Euro
-0,019
-2,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.06.2020 | 11:46
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alligator Bioscience Appoints New CFO

STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced the appointment of Marie Svensson as Chief Financial Officer, CFO. Marie Svensson has more than 20 years of experience from various financial positions in the high-tech industry and will be a member of Alligator's executive management team.

Marie Svensson joins Alligator from her recent position as CFO at InCoax Networks, a developer of innovative broadband solutions. Prior to that Marie was Director of Finance at Sol Voltaics AB, a development company within nanotechnology for solar cells. Marie has a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a Master of Business Administration/Management from Lund University.

"Marie Svensson brings a broad experience including product management, business controlling, financial management and corporate governance with a focus on rapid-growing early stage companies. It is with great pleasure I welcome Marie to our team," said Per Norlén, CEO of Alligator Bioscience.

"I have been attracted to Alligator, partly because I like working with dedicated people in an innovative environment. But what is even more exciting is the company's potential to develop effective therapies for patients in need", said Marie Svensson.

Marie Svensson will start her position on September 1, 2020. In the meantime, Andreas Johannesson will continue his role as interim CFO.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 a.m. CEST on June 15, 2020.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: Mitazalimab, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 (co-developed with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.) and AC101 (in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander
Director Investor Relations & Communications
Phone +46-46-540-82-06
E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-appoints-new-cfo,c3134363

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3134363/1264282.pdf

Alligator Bioscience appoints new CFO

ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.