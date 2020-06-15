Alligator Bioscience appoints new CFO

STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced the appointment of Marie Svensson as Chief Financial Officer, CFO. Marie Svensson has more than 20 years of experience from various financial positions in the high-tech industry and will be a member of Alligator's executive management team.

Marie Svensson joins Alligator from her recent position as CFO at InCoax Networks, a developer of innovative broadband solutions. Prior to that Marie was Director of Finance at Sol Voltaics AB, a development company within nanotechnology for solar cells. Marie has a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a Master of Business Administration/Management from Lund University.

"Marie Svensson brings a broad experience including product management, business controlling, financial management and corporate governance with a focus on rapid-growing early stage companies. It is with great pleasure I welcome Marie to our team," said Per Norlén, CEO of Alligator Bioscience.

"I have been attracted to Alligator, partly because I like working with dedicated people in an innovative environment. But what is even more exciting is the company's potential to develop effective therapies for patients in need", said Marie Svensson.

Marie Svensson will start her position on September 1, 2020. In the meantime, Andreas Johannesson will continue his role as interim CFO.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 a.m. CEST on June 15, 2020.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: Mitazalimab, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 (co-developed with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.) and AC101 (in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

