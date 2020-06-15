AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2020 / 11:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 12/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 15896.6597 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 465795 CODE: JPNY ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 69689 EQS News ID: 1069673 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 15, 2020 05:19 ET (09:19 GMT)