AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2020 / 11:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 12/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 56.0568 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41284305 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 69710 EQS News ID: 1069715 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2020 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT)