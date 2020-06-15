ORYZON GENOMICS

Last Friday, Oryzon presented an updated set of data from the Phase IIa ALICE trial in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) at the virtual 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA-2020). This is now the third update from the ALICE trial and the maturing data are consistent with the previously released positive early efficacy results. The single-arm, open-label study enrolled newly diagnosed, elderly AML patients who were administered iadademstat in combination with standard of care chemotherapy drug azacitidine. Of the 13 evaluable patients, 10 (77%) achieved objective responses (OR). For comparison, OR rates are 25-32% in AML patients treated with azacitidine monotherapy. More data are due to follow. Our valuation is €496m or €10.8 per share.

