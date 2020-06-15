

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK, TKPYY.PK) announced Monday a scientific update from the AHEAD real-world study investigating the long-term outcomes associated with ADVATE [antihemophilic factor (recombinant), rAHF] in patients with hemophilia A.



ADVATE is a full-length recombinant FVIII product that is processed without any blood-based additives. ADVATE is approved in the EU for the treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding in patients with haemophilia A in all age groups.



Interim analysis results from the AHEAD real-world outcomes study demonstrate that the number of hemophilia A patients who were able to achieve zero bleeds increased over the years by receiving rAHF.



Takeda said the data continue to add to the body of evidence for the management of hemophilia, a bleeding disorder that affects at least 210,000 people worldwide.



ADVATE is currently approved in over 70 countries worldwide.



The update was presented as an oral presentation at the World Federation of Hemophilia Virtual Summit 2020 or WFH 2020. The update is one of the three abstracts being presented at WFH 2020 from Takeda's Hematology portfolio and pipeline.



Takeda presented two additional abstracts at WFH 2020 supporting its personalized care approach for patients with hemophilia.



In line with its theme, 'It's Personal:, Takeda also shared data from a physician survey in China, providing insights into optimizing personalized care and hemophilia patient management in centers of excellence or COE.



