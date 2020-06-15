Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 15
|Baring Emerging Europe PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 12 June 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 12 June 2020 730.81 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 736.23 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
15 June 2020
