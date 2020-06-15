NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 12 June 2020 were:

539.98p Capital only

544.13p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 55,000 ordinary shares on 04th June 2020, the Company has 83,643,462 ordinary shares in issue.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.