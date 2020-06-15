Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.06.2020 | 12:40
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 12 June 2020 were:

470.52c per share (US cents) - Capital only
470.73c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
375.19p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
375.36p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

© 2020 PR Newswire
