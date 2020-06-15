

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB282.44 million, or RMB2.67 per share. This compares with RMB40.19 million, or RMB1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB227.49 million or RMB4.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.7% to RMB8.48 billion from RMB5.82 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB227.49 Mln. vs. RMB33.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB4.59 vs. RMB0.84 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB8.48 Bln vs. RMB5.82 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JINKOSOLAR-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de