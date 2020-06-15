Anzeige
Montag, 15.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
15.06.2020 | 13:04
Medison Pharma and Alpha Tau Medical Announce a Collaboration in the Oncology Field in Central and Eastern Europe

PETAVH-TIKVA, Israel, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medison Pharma Trading AG, a fully owned subsidiary of Medison Pharma Ltd., and Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., the developer of a breakthrough alpha-radiation cancer therapy "Alpha DaRT," are pleased to announce an exploratory collaboration in the oncology field in Central and Eastern Europe. Medison is a specialized pharmaceutical and biotech company focused on licensing highly innovative, cutting edge therapeutics for patients in need of life-saving therapies in various international markets. According to the new arrangement, Medison will take advantage of its deep familiarity and extensive local infrastructure in CEE in order to evaluate the market opportunity towards the launch of the cutting-edge technology in the region.

Medison Logo

Meir Jakobsohn, CEO of Medison Pharma, commented: "After licensing Alpha DaRT for the Canadian and Israeli markets, the collaboration with Alpha Tau for the Central and Eastern European region is a natural development that demonstrates our commitment to save and improve lives of patients in need in the CEE region. We continue to seek opportunities that will deliver innovative and valuable solutions in all the regions in which we operate."

About Medison Pharma

Medison is one of the world's largest commercial partners to leading global biotech companies, providing the complete spectrum of integrated services for international companies looking to enter or expand their presence in Israel, Canada and all Central and Eastern European markets. Medison operates a corporate venture arm with a dedicated research and evaluation team that holds a complete overview of scientific and commercial backgrounds. Medison also operates a scouting program which caters to its partners and is an active investor in projects involving drug development and digital health.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190661/Medison_Logo.jpg

