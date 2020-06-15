Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 12-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 261.74p

INCLUDING current year revenue 264.37p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue 257.12p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16