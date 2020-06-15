Korr Acquisitions Group, Inc.: Korr Acquisitions Group Sends Letter to Argan Board Korr Pushes for Sale of Business and or Share Buyback Program Sees $90 of Value

KORR Pushes for Sale of Business and or Share Buyback Program Sees $90 of Value

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. (together with its affiliates, including KORR Value, LP, "KORR"), a shareholder with a substantial position in Argan Inc, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company"), today announced that it has delivered a letter to both Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and David Watson, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, with copies to the Company's Board of Directors.

The full text of KORR's letter can be viewed at the following link:

https://korracquisitions.com/korr-argan-letter/.

KORR also referenced a prior White Paper delivered to Argan's board which can be viewed at the following link:

https://korracquisitions.com/korr-argan-presentation/

About KORR Value.

KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. is a New York based investment adviser that is focused on investing in undervalued publicly traded companies. KORR actively engages with managements to identify ways to unlock value for all shareholders and stakeholders.

Investor contact:

Kenny Orr

(855)-KORRVLU

