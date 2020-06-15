

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Band-Aid, the bandage brand of healthcare major Johnson & Johnson, announced the launch of a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones.



In an Instagram post, the company, which has sold its traditional soft-pink bandages till now, said the new bandages will 'embrace the beauty of diverse skin'. The decision comes amid the intensifying protests for racial equality following the killing of African- American George Floyd.



The company said, 'We hear you. We see you. We're listening to you...We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice....We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.'



Band-Aid also committed a donation of $100,000 to Black Lives Matter movement that works to create racial justice and equality, CNN reported. Its parent Johnson & Johnson has already committed $10 million donation over the next three years to fight racism and injustice in America.



Many corporate majors across the United States have expressed solidarity to the movement and announced millions in donations to support the campaign BlackLivesMatter.



Apple last week committed $100 million for a new racial justice and equality initiative, while PayPal has committed the highest amount of$530 million to support black and minority-owned businesses and communities.



