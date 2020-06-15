Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Receives its Largest Purchase Order from Manus VR and Continues to Make advances into the VR/AR Market

The Company's multi-faceted Bend Sensor® to be integrated into Manus VR's latest design and repeatedly contributes to the top trending products of the future

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Flexpoint (OTC PINK:FLXT) is proud to announce its largest purchase order from Manus VR https://manus-vr.com/, consisting of 1000 pairs of gloves. The Company's Bend Sensor® continues to be a part of the world's most trending sectors, one being the VR/AR market. The VR/AR industry is predicted to reach more than $25 billion by 2025 and show steady growth, thereafter.

Manus VR has many clients of large industries such as Netflix, Google, and Rolls Royce. Manus VR is widely known for its role in virtual reality gaming and recently announced its newest design, Manus Polygon. Manus Polygon is a tracking system that eliminates the need for any kind of full-body suit, providing a full-body solution for enterprise VR. Manus Polygon is the latest in real-time software to enable fluid full-body motion within any virtual environment.

"The Bend Sensor® supplies the gaming industry with something no other product can and the demand for the sensor is growing. We are pleased to announce that even during a pandemic the demand for our sensors continues to grow. We are gratified that this latest order is the largest order we have had from Manus and continues the trend for more frequent and larger orders over time. We anticipate the number and frequency to continue to grow even larger in the future," stated Clark Mower, CEO Flexpoint.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing, producing, manufacturing and licensing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

CONTACT:

Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Clark Mower, President 801-568-5111

Brokers and Analysts

Chesapeake Group 410-825-3930

SOURCE: Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593785/Flexpoint-Sensor-Systems-Inc-Receives-its-Largest-Purchase-Order-from-Manus-VR-and-Continues-to-Make-advances-into-the-VRAR-Market