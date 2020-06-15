Lange Group Welcomes Financial Analyst Dennis Jones

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Lange Group, a leading international financial advisory firm headquartered in Hong Kong, have today announced that renowned British Financial Analyst Dennis Jones has joined their growing team of financial experts. Today's increasing challenges in the international marketplace and current economic conditions are nothing new for the British advisor who has been in the industry for over 30 years.

A spokesperson for the company said in a recent interview "We here at Lange Group are happy to announce the arrival of Mr. Jones, who has a wealth of experience in analyzing global markets and managing risks for a multinational brokerage house. We believe his firsthand experience and knowledge will be great for our younger analysts to learn from and gain a better understanding of macro-economic climate. Mr. Jones is heavily focused on the long term development and expansion of Lange Group and our research department."

Speaking with Mr. Jones, about the move he commented "I am very excited to announce my move to Lange Group and to be part of their team. In my career in the financial industry I have worked for a number of large financial institutions and feel that this move will be advantageous for both myself and Lange Group. I look forward to working with some of the best minds in Asia. The global macro climate was particularly volatile in the first quarter of 2020 because of the Coronavirus problems, however I vow to lead Lange Group forward into a new prosperous era for ourselves and our diverse client base!"

Lange Group are one of Asia's leading independent full-service international brokerage houses with offices located in Hong Kong and Tokyo. They offer each of their clients a fully comprehensive array of margin funding, brokering and advisory services alongside financial analysis of companies and individuals. Lange Group has always firmly believed that the first priority when it comes to their clients should be to meet their needs and goals. To achieve this, they ensure that when constructing your portfolio with them, that it is designed with you in mind.

