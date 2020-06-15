Surfactants Market Worth $52.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Surfactants Market by Type (Anionic, Non-Ionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Textile, Elastomers & Plastics, Agrochemicals, and Food & Beverage), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Surfactants Market is projected to reach USD 52.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from USD 42.1 billion in 2020.





Surfactants are surface-active agents that reduce surface tension between two liquids, between a gas and a liquid, or between a liquid and a solid. Surfactants help in increasing the wetting properties of the liquid. They are made from two types of raw materials, namely, petroleum and oleo chemicals. Surfactants are mainly used to separate dirt, oil, and stains from various surfaces. They act as detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, anti-static agents, stabilizers, and dispersants. Surfactants are manufactured using oleochemicals or synthetic/petrochemical-based raw materials. The major factor that is driving the surfactants market is its growing demand from various applications.



Non-ionic surfactants to be the fastest-growing surfactant type during the forecast period

Non-ionic surfactants are expected to witness the highest growth between 2020 and 2025. This is due to its low foaming and better emulsifying properties, which makes it suitable for industrial applications. In addition, their compatibility with charged molecules allows them to be used in combination with different types of surfactants.

Agrochemicals are expected to be fastest-growing application during the forecast period

The agrochemicals segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025. This is because pesticide efficacy is improved by surfactants. In addition, growing population is another factor driving the demand for surfactants in agrochemicals, owing to the increase in demand for agricultural produce.



APAC to be the fastest-growing market for surfactants during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to witness the highest CAGR in the surfactants market during the forecast period. This is owing to growing population and their increasing spending power in home care and personal care products. In addition, increasing industrialization and urbanization are other factors driving its growth in the region. Improved lifestyle, increase in employment rate, rise in disposable income of the people, and increase in foreign investments in various sectors of the economy are some of the factors that make APAC an attractive market for surfactants manufacturers. The presence of major manufacturers, such as Indorama Ventures Limited (Thailand), Kao Corporation (Japan), Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. (India), and Aarti Industries Ltd. (India), is expected to further fuel the growth of the surfactants market in APAC.

The key market players profiled in the report include as Nouryon (North Holland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Stepan Company (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), Lonza (Switzerland), Solvay (Belgium), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), and Croda International Plc (UK).

