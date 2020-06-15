Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group's new trade name Enento Group has been registered in the Trade Register

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 15 JUNE 2020 AT 3.30 P.M. EEST

Asiakastieto Group's new trade name Enento Group has been registered in the Trade Register

The Annual General Meeting of Asiakastieto Group Plc held on 12 June 2020 decided to change the trade name of the company to Enento Group Plc, in Finnish Enento Group Oyj. The name change has been registered in the Trade Register today 15 June 2020.

The name of the company in the book-entry system and in the stock exchange's trading system will be changed as of 16 June 2020. The current trading code of the share ATG1V will be amended as a result of the change in the trade name, and from 16 June 2020 onwards the trading code of the company's share is ENENTO.

New basic information:

Company name: Enento Group Plc

Trading code: ENENTO

ISIN code: FI4000123195

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information, please contact:

Jukka Ruuska

CEO

Tel. +358 10 270 7111

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V and ENENTO from 16 June 2020 onwards.