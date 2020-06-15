Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Third European Country Purchases Wrap Technologies' BolaWrap

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (NASDAQ:WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, is pleased to announce a new opening order of BolaWrap products and accessories. This European order represents the third major country in Europe to order BolaWrap products in the last eight months. The company has 15 international distributors covering 28 countries, export licenses in 54 countries, and has delivered product to 26 countries thus far.



Three Local Police officers show the new tool they will carry (translated). / DAMIÁN ARIENZA

"We are witnessing growing demand for our remote restraint solution by the international law enforcement community, especially in those countries where officers are not allowed to carry deadly weapons." said Tom Smith, President at Wrap Technologies. "The international law enforcement market is 12 times the size of the US market. In contrast to the United States where each police agency decides whether or not to implement a new police tool, internationally, decisions to implement tools for law enforcement are generally made on the national level by individual entities. Our experience has been that demonstrations are followed by opening orders followed by much larger agency purchases. So, while the process may be longer, international order sizes are generally more significant."



One of the three European countries to recently purchase BolaWrap is Spain. In late February, 2020, the Company participated at the SICUR International Security, Safety and Fire Exhibition, Spain's leading international security event in Madrid. The exhibition led to strong interest for the BolaWrap by the region's law enforcement community. Although Spain was largely shut down for COVID-19 during recent months, the Company staged numerous online webinar demonstrations for police agencies. Once Spain began to reopen towards the end of May, the Company's distributors resumed in-person demonstrations to police agencies across Spain, covered nationally by ABC España.



According to El Comercio, a local newspaper in Spain, Gijón Local Police will be a pioneer in its use in Spain. A spokesperson in charge of testing said the following about the BolaWrap (translated): "The tests have gone very well. It is a tool that does no harm, but that can be key in complicated arrests, either with a large-scale criminal or with one who is very upset. Above all, it will help us gain time when carrying out an arrest."

José Rojas, Director of Client Services at Wrap Technologies, added: "We are excited about the opportunities for use of BolaWrap in Spain and the overwhelmingly positive response by the law enforcement community in the region."

About Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to restrain an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

